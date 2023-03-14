Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy Carney bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at $971,460.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil J. Kaback bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $25,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,595.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Carney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,478 shares of company stock worth $166,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Further Reading

