Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR) to Issue Dividend of $1.60 on May 10th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.60. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of GBX 46.89 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.42.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
