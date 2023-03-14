Jay R. Luly Sells 27,912 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 193,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,564. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $943.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

