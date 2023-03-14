JCDecaux (DEC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JCDecaux (EPA: DEC) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €24.00 ($25.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €21.00 ($22.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €16.00 ($17.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €21.00 ($22.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/27/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €24.00 ($25.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €27.50 ($29.57) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €21.90 ($23.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/27/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €24.00 ($25.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €15.60 ($16.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €21.90 ($23.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2023 – JCDecaux was given a new €15.60 ($16.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JCDecaux Price Performance

DEC traded up €0.27 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €18.76 ($20.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux SE has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($29.05) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($39.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.94.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

