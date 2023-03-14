JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at HSBC

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.11 on Friday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 69.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Natixis bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,015,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,440,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

