Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.75 ($1.93).

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 98.75 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 132 ($1.61).

In other news, insider James Hilton purchased 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088 ($24,482.63). 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

