JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $72.96 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

