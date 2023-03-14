John T. Mcdonald Purchases 10,000 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Upland Software Price Performance

Upland Software stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 359,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,545. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 738,035 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 537,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 517,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 383,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

