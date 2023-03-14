Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,021,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 321,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,608. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

