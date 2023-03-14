Joystick Price Reaches $0.0711 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $1,222.06 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00035385 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003872 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00218415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,212.36 or 1.00704217 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06742243 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,322.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.