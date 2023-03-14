JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 1.85% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 152,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $230.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.72. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

