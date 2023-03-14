Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Stacy D. Krause Sells 780 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kadant stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.80. The stock had a trading volume of 105,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,229. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.76. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kadant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

