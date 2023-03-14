Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $242.60 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00409587 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,186.50 or 0.27681458 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,268,670,464 coins and its circulating supply is 17,268,670,958 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,258,000,609.2312. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0126722 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6,090,619.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

