Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 401,828 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,828 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 6.09% of Azenta worth $195,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,290,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,468,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after buying an additional 1,177,443 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.