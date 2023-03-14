Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $311,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Copart by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after purchasing an additional 734,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 324.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after purchasing an additional 515,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 93.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 497,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,980. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

