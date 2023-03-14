Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,207 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.67% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $246,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SFBS traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

