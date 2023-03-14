Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,783 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $443,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

FDS stock traded up $12.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.01. 16,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.55. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

