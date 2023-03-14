Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 13.09% of National Research worth $128,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Research by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NRC traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. 4,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,745. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $328,031.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $464,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $91,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,409,487 shares in the company, valued at $207,334,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $328,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,115 shares of company stock worth $799,545. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

