Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 42,979 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,979 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $143,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PriceSmart Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

PSMT stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. 4,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

PriceSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

