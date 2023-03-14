Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,969 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Fair Isaac worth $270,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.
Fair Isaac stock traded up $13.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $696.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,519. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $711.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $657.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.27.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
