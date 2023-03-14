Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,770,511 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.