Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,232 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 306,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $639.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $721.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.