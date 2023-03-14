Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 4,187 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 196,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 39,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $233.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.57 and a 200 day moving average of $164.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.75 billion, a PE ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.