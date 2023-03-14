Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

