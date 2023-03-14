Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.55.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

