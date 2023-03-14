Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KO opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

