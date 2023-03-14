Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

