Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,051 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $405.40 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.97 and its 200 day moving average is $402.86. The company has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.