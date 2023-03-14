Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 6,093 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,153 shares of company stock worth $6,410,095 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

