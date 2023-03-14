Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chubb were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

CB opened at $191.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day moving average is $207.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.