Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kesko Oyj to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Kesko Oyj and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kesko Oyj
|N/A
|N/A
|13.13
|Kesko Oyj Competitors
|$28.50 billion
|$704.98 million
|141.57
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kesko Oyj and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kesko Oyj
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Kesko Oyj Competitors
|1094
|2646
|2824
|103
|2.29
As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Kesko Oyj’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kesko Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Kesko Oyj and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kesko Oyj
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Kesko Oyj Competitors
|1.92%
|15.58%
|5.22%
Dividends
Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 58.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kesko Oyj is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Summary
Kesko Oyj peers beat Kesko Oyj on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Kesko Oyj
Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.