Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kesko Oyj to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kesko Oyj and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A 13.13 Kesko Oyj Competitors $28.50 billion $704.98 million 141.57

Analyst Recommendations

Kesko Oyj’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj. Kesko Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kesko Oyj and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kesko Oyj Competitors 1094 2646 2824 103 2.29

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 18.58%. Given Kesko Oyj’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kesko Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kesko Oyj and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Kesko Oyj Competitors 1.92% 15.58% 5.22%

Dividends

Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 58.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kesko Oyj is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kesko Oyj peers beat Kesko Oyj on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

