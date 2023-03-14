KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 444.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGHPF shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

KGHM Polska Miedz Stock Performance

Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock remained flat at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

