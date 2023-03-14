Komodo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $417,281.56 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Komodo has a market cap of $32.79 million and approximately $417,281.56 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063605 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00042890 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.