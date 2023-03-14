KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.71. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.5703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

