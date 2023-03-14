Konnect (KCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,876.12

Konnect (KCT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $19,876.12 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konnect has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00402611 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,104.46 or 0.27213834 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

