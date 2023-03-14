Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.54. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 23,762 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Korea Electric Power Trading Down 2.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.