Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.54. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 23,762 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734,739 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 166,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

