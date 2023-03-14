Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kyocera Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.34. 13,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,527. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

