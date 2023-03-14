Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Up 13.1% in February

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 631,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $219.25 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

