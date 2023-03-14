Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Buys $1,072,100.10 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director M Scott Welch acquired 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, M Scott Welch bought 5,016 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $325,889.52.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. 19,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,748,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

