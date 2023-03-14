Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 244,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $102.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.