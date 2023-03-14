Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 12.6% in February

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 985,700 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on LE. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Price Performance
Lands’ End stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 203,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,656. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
See Also
