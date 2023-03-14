Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 12.6% in February

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 985,700 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LE. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 203,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,656. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

