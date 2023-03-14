Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $86.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,449. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $93.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

