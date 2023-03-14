Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Up 13.6% in February

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,320 shares of company stock worth $5,265,103. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

