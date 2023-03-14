LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €72.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €57.82 ($62.17) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.56. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($105.91).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

