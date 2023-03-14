Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 1,717 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

CAT stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.22. 582,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

