Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

SYY traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. 253,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,173. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.