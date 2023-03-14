Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 208.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.68. 1,226,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,828. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

