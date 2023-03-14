Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 46.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.18. 518,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.93. The firm has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

