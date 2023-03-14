Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $21.36 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

