Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,225,182. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

